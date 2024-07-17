But for the grace of God, I would have had to watch President Trump drop dead Saturday evening as he was starting his speech in Pennsylvania. The Secret Service totally dropped the ball and let a shooter get within 148 yards of the President with a clear view. The President took a 5.56 mm bullet to his ear, one man was killed and two were hurt bad.

Dad, Davis and I always zeroed our deer rifles at 200 yards. I killed a monster doe at a quarter mile with a 140 grain 7-08 soft-nosed boat tail. After Dad was gone Davis put a three shot group in a target at 200 yards you could have covered with a quarter with factory .308 ammo. I sold my 7-08 you had to hand load for.

When I hunted with Brent Hjillsman he shot a 6 mm.

I think the President should tell the Secret Service, “You’re fired.”

Picnic starts Wednesday.

Adrian’s driving up Friday by herself.

Hope to see you there. I’ll be in a wheel chair. KL