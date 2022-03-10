Residents of Cedar county who are 60 years of age or older are being sought to file as a candidate for the Silver Haired Legislature. The Silver Haired Legislature is a formally elected body of citizens, 60 years of age and older, that promote legislative advocacy for older adults.

A Senator position is open that will serve the counties of Carroll, Chariton, Lafayette and Saline. This position is a two year term. A Representative position is open that will serve Cedar County. This position is for a two year term.

Persons wishing to file for office should go to a senior center in Cedar County between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday through Friday and make their intentions known to the director. The candidate must agree in writing to abide by a code of ethics and file a declaration of candidacy. The declaration of candidacy must be signed and mailed to Care Connection for Aging Services, P.O. Box 1078, Warrensburg MO 64093, and be postmarked on or before April 1.

For more information, contact a Senior center in Cedar County at 604 S. Forrest, (417) 876-5574 in El Dorado Springs or at 309 W. Englewood (417) 276-5304 in Stockton.