CARS CRASH ON HWY. 32 – On Friday, Feb. 7, at 19:16 hours the El Dorado Springs Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to 1406 S. Hwy. 32 in front on the Simmons Bank for a motor vehicle accident with one of the vehicles on fire. The Fire Department responded extinguishing the fire and providing traffic control until the incident was finished. Four units responded with 13 firefighters.

Also, two fire officers were dispatched to a residents on East 500 county road on Feb. 3, at 08:10 concerning a carbon monoxide alarm going off. No gas was detected, CO alarm was suspected to be defective. Fire Department photo.