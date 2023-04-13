Diana Pyle has been with CCMH for over 21 years and worked in many capacities, mostly on the Administrative side in HR and previously Executive Assistant to the CEO. She likes to say that she “semi-retired” in October 2022 – and she has cut back some days, but when she’s here – she’s always willing to help in any way possible and is extremely knowledgeable given her years of dedicated service to this hospital. She lost her beloved husband Max to cancer almost three years ago but is busy with three children, 2 step-children, eight grandchildren, five step-grandchildren and four great-grandchildren – Here’s some fun facts about Diana —

Favorite color – Black

Favorite food – Steak – Medium with Country Bob’s Sauce

Favorite dessert – Ice cream sundaes – with caramel and nuts

Favorite candy – Special Dark Chocolate

Favorite TV show – Any CSI show and Yellowstone

Favorite movie – Titanic and Steel Magnolias

Favorite book – Anything by John Grisham

Favorite song – “I Can Only Imagine”

Favorite drink – A “Keto Doctored Up Iced Coffee” from The Fix

Favorite holiday – Thanksgiving

Favorite flower – Gerbera daisies – Orange and bright Pink

Favorite sports team – KC Chiefs and St. Louis Cardinals

Pet peeve – Indecisiveness in people

Favorite Christmas carol – “Silent Night”

Favorite vacay destination – “Any warm, sunny, sandy Beach!!”

Sunrise or sunset – “Sunset”

Favorite cartoon character – Winnie the Pooh

Best dish I can cook – Pecan Pie

Favorite animal/pet – “My shorkie – Ollie”

Dream car – “I’d like a brand new Ford Explorer – Metallic Red”

How fast have you ever driven a car -70 mph

Go to saying – “It is what it is”

And then – Tell something about yourself that most might not know – her reply, “ I am PETRIFIED of flying – I have to have medication — and birds, I’m afraid of them — I like to watch them – but don’t want to be around them!!” Thanks Diana for ALL you do.