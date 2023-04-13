High School Show Choir traveled to their first out-of-state event in Jenks Oklahoma on April 1. They had a fantastic performance and brought home second place. This was the last competitive event of the season for high school. They will retire their show for the year at our Spring Concert on Monday, May 8, at 7 p.m.

Pictured back row from left: Corban Colins, Avery Acevedo, Matthew Esparza, Shae Hamilton; front row from left: Alisabeth Bowen, Kentley Rieder, Emma Corbin, Macy Stauffer, Lilly Willinger,Hannah Carpenter, Lily Corbin, Alora Long, MiKayla Shipp.