Cedar County Memorial Hospital (CCMH) is proud to announce the appointment of Jeremy D. Stayton, MD, FACS, to its medical staff. Dr. Stayton is a board-certified general surgeon who brings nearly a decade of experience specifically tailored to the unique needs of rural healthcare environments. His first clinic day will be July 15 and scheduling is available now, with or without a referral.

Dr. Stayton earned his medical degree from Saint Matthew’s University in Grand Cayman. He completed his residency at the University of Illinois, Chicago – Mount Sinai Program, a high-volume Level 1 Adult and Pediatric Trauma Center. During his final year of training, he served as Chief Resident and was recognized with the prestigious Thomas Vargish “Resident of the Year” Award for his clinical excellence.

Dr. Stayton also holds the distinction of being a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons. Since 2017, he has focused his career on rural surgery, practicing in various communities throughout Michigan and Missouri, giving patients access to life-saving procedures without the need for extensive travel.

“The addition of Dr. Stayton allows CCMH to offer a wide array of surgical interventions directly within the community,” stated Don Carpenter, Chief Executive Officer at CCMH. “Since 2017, Dr. Stayton has demonstrated himself as an exceptionally competent and skilled surgeon, building a reputation for excellence and quality patient outcomes. His presence allows us to fulfill our mission of providing site-appropriate, high-caliber care locally, and address the need for surgical access in our region.”

Common procedures include hernia repairs, gallbladder surgery, appendicitis treatment, and surgical care for breast, colon, and skin cancers. Furthermore, he provides expert diagnostic services, including upper and lower GI endoscopies and the removal of various soft tissue masses.

Dr. Stayton’s decision to join Cedar County Memorial is rooted in a deep commitment to the sustainability of rural medicine. He views the shrinking access to healthcare in rural areas as a challenge he is uniquely qualified to help solve. By providing comprehensive surgical services in El Dorado Springs, he aims to ensure that regional patients receive timely and effective care close to home.

Outside of his professional duties, Dr. Stayton enjoys hunting, fishing, gardening, and family time with his wife, Dori, and their two sons, eight-year-old Manny and five-year-old Oscar.