St. Clair County Sheriff’s deputies have successfully taken an armed robbery suspect into custody following a rapid, multi-jurisdictional response on Sunday afternoon.

On July 5, 2026, at approximately 3:07 p.m., deputies responded to an active armed robbery at Ticknor’s Trade Fair Mall, located near the T and V junction on Highway 13. A masked individual reportedly robbed the antique store at gunpoint, stealing cash and cell phones from both the business and its customers, which included a young juvenile. The caller provided law enforcement with a description of the suspect’s vehicle, a white Toyota, which dispatchers immediately broadcast to surrounding agencies.

At approximately 4:10 p.m., officers with the Clinton Police Department located and stopped a vehicle matching the description within their jurisdiction. St. Clair County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene, took the suspect into custody on a 24-hour hold, and towed the vehicle to a secured law enforcement lot.

Following the arrest, a search warrant application was submitted to St. Clair County Prosecuting Attorney D. Dysart and subsequently signed by St. Clair County Associate Judge B. Baker. A thorough search of the seized vehicle revealed direct evidence connecting the suspect to the robbery.

A probable cause statement is being submitted to the Prosecuting Attorney today. The suspect faces multiple felony charges, including:

• Three counts of Robbery – 1st Degree

• Three counts of Armed Criminal Action

• One count of Child Endangerment

• One count of Unlawful Use of a Weapon – Felon with a Firearm

St. Clair County Sheriff Lee Hilty expressed his deep gratitude to the responding agencies that made the swift arrest possible.

“I would like to thank the Clinton Police Department, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, and the Missouri State Highway Patrol for their assistance in bringing this dangerous situation to a quick end,” said Sheriff Hilty. “The Clinton Police officers did an outstanding job locating the vehicle as it passed through their town. This positive outcome is a direct result of the strong working relationships maintained between our area law enforcement agencies.”