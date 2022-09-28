CCMH is very happy to welcome Heather Johnson, who has accepted the position of Executive Assistant to CEO Terry Nichols. She, along with husband Brian, and children, Jacob, Cassie and Megan recently relocated to Cedar County as Brian accepted the position of History teacher and Head Boys Varsity Basketball Coach at the El Dorado Springs R-2 Schools. Heather was born in Kansas City, KS and after graduating from Park Hill High School in Kansas City, MO she attended North Carolina State University receiving a Degree in Mass Communications.

She was asked a few fun questions to get acquainted –

Favorite movie – “Pride and Prejudice”

Favorite hobby – Singing and Worship

Favorite food – her reply – “Thanksgiving Dinner – it’s as much the memories as the food”

Favorite dessert – Key lime pie

Favorite song – “Your Love Defends Me” by Hannah Kerr

Favorite sports team – Golden State Warriors

Favorite carnival ride – Anything that spins

Favorite vacay – “Somewhere warm where I can see white sand all the way through the water” — she and I are friends now.

Dream car – “Any fast sports car with a manual transmission”

And then of course she was asked her to tell something about herself that most might not know — get this —- she said she can mimic animal sounds and Disney characters — like Mickey and Minnie – that’s going to be fun. Welcome Heather.