On Tuesday, Sept. 20, at 10:12 a.m. the fire department was dispatched to a clinic on Hospital for a activation of a smoke alarm. The department was cancelled enroute. One truck and three firefighters responded.

Later that day at 12:32 p.m. the department was dispatched to the airport to set up a landing zone but was cancelled after arrival. Tow trucks and four firefighters responded.

While returning to the station we were sent to a natural cover fire on Hwy. 82 in St. Clair County at 12:49 p.m. Four trucks and nine firefighters responded.

Later that afternoon at 6:22 p.m. the department was dispatched to a grass fire at K Hwy. and S. 775 Rd. Four trucks and 11 firefighters responded.

At 8:04 p.m. that evening, the chief and another firefighter went back to the location of the natural cover fire to a reported rekindle. None was found.

On Wednesday, Sept. 21, at 5:31 a.m. the fire department was dispatched to a trash fire on W. Pine St. One truck and seven firefighters responded.

On Friday, Sept. 23, at 11:45 p.m. the fire department was dispatched to a trash pile on fire near the Clear Creek Bridge on Spooky Lane. Two trucks and eight firefighters responded.