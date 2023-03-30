Are you or someone you know struggling with a physical injury or condition that limits daily activities and quality of life? Did you know that outpatient physical and occupational therapy could be the solution you need? At Cedar County Memorial Hospital, we offer top-notch rehabilitation services to help you recover and improve your overall well-being.

What is Outpatient Physical and Occupational Therapy?

Outpatient physical and occupational therapy are services designed to help individuals recover from injuries or conditions that limit their ability to perform daily tasks. Physical therapy focuses on restoring movement and function while occupational therapy concentrates on helping patients perform daily activities independently. These services include specific exercises, hands on therapy, and education on proper body mechanics.

Why choose CCMH for outpatient rehabilitation services?

At CCMH, we take pride in offering individualized care to all our patients. Our team of experienced therapists will work with you to create a personalized treatment plan that addresses your unique needs and goals. Our goal is to help you regain strength, mobility, independence, and help give you the tools and resources to live the life you want.

We understand that recovering from an injury or condition can be challenging, and that’s why we offer a supportive and welcoming environment. Our team of therapists is compassionate and understanding, and we’ll be with you every step of the way as you work towards your recovery.

How to access our outpatient rehabilitation services?

Accessing our outpatient rehabilitation services is easy. We accept referrals from physicians, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants. If you think you or someone you know could benefit from our services, talk to your healthcare provider today about getting a referral.

Choose CCMH rehab

If you or someone you know is struggling with a physical injury or condition, please don’t suffer in silence. Our outpatient physical and occupational therapy services can help you regain strength, mobility, and independence. We are committed to providing high-quality rehabilitation services to our patients and helping them achieve their recovery goals. Don’t wait any longer, talk to your healthcare provider today about getting a referral to CCMH Rehab.

If you have questions about our services and how we might be of benefit to you, please call 417-876-3479 and ask to speak with Dr. Austin Gibbs PT, DPT or Sara Seitz, MPT. It would be our pleasure to help you achieve your goals.