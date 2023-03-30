It seems that you can barely catch your breath between elections. Next Tuesday, election day, you need to go to your polling place and cast your ballot. The two races of greatest interest to El Dorado Springs are the City Council race and the School Board race.

The Sun sent questionnaires to each of the candidates in each race. We had five out of seven respond for the school board race and six out of seven for the City Council race. (see page 6)

The council race interests me the most. I can’t vote in the council race as I don’t live in in the city limits, but everything they do affects me in my business here at 125 N. Main: water rates, electric rates, trash pickup, property taxes, even law enforcement. I spend most of my day here, even sometimes on Saturday. And while here, confined by the city limits, I am at the mercy of the council and what they do. So, yes, I’m interested.

There are some big projects the council will have to address in the years to come. The most pressing right now is the pool renovation. A lot of planning, a lot of money and a lot of time.

And for that reason, I endorse Nathan Murrell and Gabby Kinnett. Their thoughtfulness and lack of bias has been evident every time I’ve been at city council (which is usually the first and third Monday of the month). They are both wiling to listen and sometimes more importantly ask questions. Nathan is a local businesses man and is always ready to help out local community groups. Gabby is involved in school activities and is a member of the Nine Wonders Optimist Club. Gabby comes in contact with people every day through her job in re-hab at Community Springs.

Both of these people are very community oriented, knowing that what the council does makes a difference on the community as a whole. They aren’t there for their personal interests or a single issue.

The council met on Monday, March 27. There were several people there. Only three candidates out of seven running for council were at the meeting: Murrell, Kinnett and Alex Franks.