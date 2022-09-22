As our Senior Life Solutions team continues their work this month of September to recognize and promote National Suicide Prevention and Awareness – they, along with the assistance of our Dietary Department (Thanks ladies!!), were out on “Wear Teal and Purple” day Thursday, September 15, 2022 with some “matching cookies” for the staff. Erica, Kim, and Tara dropped by each Department to offer the confections to anyone interested – and of course were warmly welcomed as our Dietary staff makes “the very best” iced sugar cookies!! “Thanks to our SLS Team” for their continued work this month on this very important issue.

Pictured from left: Tara Harris, LPN, Office Patient Coordinator; Erica Wait, RN, BSN; Program Director and Kim Redlich, Ed.S, LPC, Clinical Therapist.