Tara Harris, LPN recently joined the Cedar County Memorial Hospital Senior Life Solutions team as Office Patient Coordinator. She was born in Independence but has lived in El Do since Kindergarten. She completed her LPN licensure in Nevada in 2009 and has worked in many facets of nursing since then — including hospice, long term care and behavioral care to name a few. She is married to husband Brandon and has two sons, KanDyn and Jackson who keep her on the move – always. With her outstanding background – she is going to be a great team member addition. Got some fun facts about her too –

Favorite food – Italian

Favorite dessert – “My Mother-in-laws Strawberry pie”

Favorite TV show – The Resident and Golden Girls

Favorite book – The “Bible”

Dream car – Shelby GT – Black of course

Favorite color – Green

Favorite song – “My Feet Don’t Touch the Ground” by Stoney Larue

Dream Vacay – Switzerland

Favorite sports teams – St. Louis Cardinals and KC Chiefs

Tell me something about you that most wouldn’t know — “I can’t drive a stick shift.