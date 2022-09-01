Editor:

Whatever your age, occupation or religion, you have to agree our children are Missouri’s future. The hungriest time for children is summer, so why was Missouri the only state to opt out of the Keep Kids Fed Act? Forty-nine other states helped families feed their children, save gas money and precious time by allowing them to pick up multiple meals in one trip. In Missouri, if our kids weren’t available at a certain time to sit down and eat at a certain place, they didn’t eat. This resulted in a dramatic drop in the number of meals Missouri kids received: some sites fed 97% fewer children this summer.

It’s time to send people to Jefferson City who like our children. Democrats always vote in favor of our kids. Remember this the next time you vote.

Ellen Wentz