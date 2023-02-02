We are saying “Hello and Welcome” to Kee Bausch, who has recently joined our CCMH team as Credentialing Specialist/Compliance Officer with over 13 years of experience. She and husband Brien live on a farm outside of El Do — and she has seemed a great fit here since day one!! Here are her “get to know you fun facts”

Favorite color – Periwinkle blue

Favorite food – Peppermint ice cream

Favorite dessert – Coconut poke cake

Favorite – She commented – “Any cozy mystery”

Favorite TV show – NCIS, CSI, FBI — do we see a pattern

Favorite movie – “Any rom-com”

Favorite candy bar – Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup

Drink of choice – Ice water

Favorite holiday – Christmas and Easter

Favorite vacay destination – A beach by the ocean

Favorite animal — “All of them”

Favorite song – “The Christ Came” by Mercy Me

Go to saying – “With God, all things are possible”

And – of course — how about something about you that most would not know — her reply — I’m a convert to Catholicism and I love my faith!”

Welcome Kee.