We are saying “Hello and Welcome” to Kee Bausch, who has recently joined our CCMH team as Credentialing Specialist/Compliance Officer with over 13 years of experience. She and husband Brien live on a farm outside of El Do — and she has seemed a great fit here since day one!! Here are her “get to know you fun facts”
Favorite color – Periwinkle blue
Favorite food – Peppermint ice cream
Favorite dessert – Coconut poke cake
Favorite – She commented – “Any cozy mystery”
Favorite TV show – NCIS, CSI, FBI — do we see a pattern
Favorite movie – “Any rom-com”
Favorite candy bar – Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup
Drink of choice – Ice water
Favorite holiday – Christmas and Easter
Favorite vacay destination – A beach by the ocean
Favorite animal — “All of them”
Favorite song – “The Christ Came” by Mercy Me
Go to saying – “With God, all things are possible”
And – of course — how about something about you that most would not know — her reply — I’m a convert to Catholicism and I love my faith!”
Welcome Kee.
