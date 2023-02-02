We gathered Thursday, Jan. 26, at The Hill Church, 1300 S. Summer in El Dorado Springs.

Laura called our meeting to order and Linda H. led us in singing, We are Losing.

We recited our TOPS and KOPS’ pledges. Roll was then taken with 17 members weighing in. Our gains were 7.6 lbs., and our losses were 6.6 lbs. giving us a 1 lb. net gain. After last week’s wonderful loss, really not a bad. Miles reported walked this week were a total of 248.

Our best loser was Warren with a loss of 2.6. Way to go, Warren.

We decided to have our Chapter Recognition Day on March 2 along with the Awards. We’re hoping Carol and Marilyn will head this up for us.

Motion was made to have our Potato Luncheon on March 16 and the proceeds go into our General Funds. Motion was seconded and the motion carried.

Having a TOPS Group Walk to celebrate our 55-year TOPS 9319 Anniversary was discussed. Possible place was at the Lions’ Club walking trail and date April 13. We want to be sure to honor Juda Fugate Wosoba in this celebration, as she was our only remaining charter member. It was suggested we might each write some memory of her and or an article written about how she has impacted our chapter through the years.

Having an Open House was brought up. Our TOPS Club International are celebrating their 75-year Anniversary this year. A possible date was April 20. Nothing was decided.

For our Marble Game, Rachael won the draw but didn’t get the white marble. Maybe next time.

In our Multiply Your Loss Contest Warren is leading with 76 points and Tammy is second with 46 points.

Linda H. had our program today on Tips for Staying on the Road to Fitness and Health. We use many excuses not to get healthy. If we took the time we spent making excuses to get up and get active, we would probably all be in great shape. Here are some tips to help:

1. Garb a fitness buddy and use each other for support and motivation.

2. If you don’t like it, don’t do it. Find a physical activity that works for you.

3. Try something new every month. Make it a goal, perhaps a class, an active video game – at least you tried.

4. Think how you feel after exercising. More often than not, you will feel better after than you did before you started.

Linda suggested we think about ways we can live these Martin Luther King, Jr. Quotes. A few she shared were, “We must learn to live together as brothers or perish together as fools.” “Love is the only force capable of transforming an enemy into a friend.” and “Life’s most persistent and urgent question is, “What are you doing for others?”

Prayer requests: Robbie’s health and a friend of Judy B. – Cindy who is now caring for her mom at home.

We dismissed with our motto: If it is to be, it is up to me.

TOPS meets at 8:45 a.m. Thursdays at The Hill Church, 1300 S. Summer. If you would like more information, call Linda H. at 417-876-7404. Or drop by and visit our chapter one day. We meet in the basement and we’d love to have you.