CCMH recently welcomed Chasity Shouse to the Dietary Department and is very pleased to welcome her to this much needed position. Chasity was born at Cedar County Memorial Hospital – so she feels right at home!! She brings healthcare experience from past employment at Appleton City Manor, so again feels a good fit with our group. She and husband Justin are parents to three daughters, Bailey, Olivia, and two year old Huntleigh June – who her Momma mentioned keeps things at home in constant motion. I had a chance to ask her a few fun – get acquainted questions – take a peek —

Favorite color – Forest green….and mauve too!

Favorite food – Chicken alfredo

Favorite movie – “Walk the Line”

Favorite song – “Always Be Humble and Kind” by Tim McGraw

Favorite candy bar – Take 5

Favorite holiday – Christmas

Favorite Dessert – Pumpkin Cream Pie

Favorite book – “Burned” by Ellen Hawkins — The Series

Favorite sports teams – KC Chiefs and Royals/Cardinals

Go to Saying – “Let go!”

Favorite vacay destination – Anywhere out West

Favorite carnival ride – Tilt-a-Whirl — “I don’t do heights!”

And of course the question -tell me something about you that most would not know — get this — “I wish I was shorter – and I’m only 5 foot tall! Welcome Chasity!