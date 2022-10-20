On Sunday, Oct. 2, at 5:26 p.m. the fire department was dispatched to a grass fire at a residence on E. 500 Rd. Five trucks and 17 firefighters responded.

On Monday, Oct. 3, at 5:09 a.m. the department was dispatched to a structure fire that was involved on N. Kirkpatrick. Two trucks and 13 firefighters responded.

On Monday, Oct. 3, at 2:30 p.m. the fire department was dispatched to a large grass fire on E. 800 Rd. Three trucks and 15 firefighters responded.

On Monday, Oct. 3, at 6:36 p.m. the department was sent to the house next door to location of the structure fire that morning to put out a small fire in the outside wall. Two trucks and 17 firefighters responded.

On Wednesday, Oct. 5, at 2:47 a.m. the fire department was dispatched to a structure fire on N. Main. Two trucks and 18 firefighters responded. Later that morning at 8:38 a.m. one truck and six firefighters responded to the same location for a rekindle.

On Friday, Oct. 7, at 10:30 a.m. the fire department was dispatched to a natural cover fire on E. US 54 Hwy. Four trucks and 19 firefighters responded.

On Friday, Oct. 7, at 5:34 p.m. an assistant chief responded to a residence on 274 Rd. to a carbon monoxide call.

On Monday, Oct. 10, at 9:59 a.m. the fire department was dispatched to the airport to setup a landing zone. The department was cancelled after arriving at location. Two trucks and seven firefighters responded.

On Monday evening at 5:49 p.m. at assistant chief was dispatched to a residence on S. Park to a smoke alarm sounding.

On Wednesday, Oct. 12, at 5:10 a.m. the fire department was dispatched to a motor vehicle accident at Casey’s General Store. Two trucks and seven firefighters responded.

On Thursday, Oct. 13, at 7:40 a.m. the fire department was dispatched to a residence on W. Marshall to a reported smoke call. Nothing was found. Two trucks and 11 firefighters responded.

On Friday, Oct. 14, at 11:05 a.m. the fire department was dispatched to 805 N. Jackson to a fire alarm. Nothing found. Three trucks and eight firefighters responded.