Karsten Runkle began his employment with CCMH in the Maintenance Department but recently advanced to the position of Warehouse Supervisor/Safety Coordinator – he’s admitted that there’s been a learning curve but he seems more than up for the task. Karsten grew up in Northwest IL on the Wisconsin border and lived for a time in a suburb of Oklahoma City before heading back to Illinois. He said that when he was dating his wife Melynda and she moved to Missouri to take a teaching job, he moved too. He earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Environmental Science from Ashford University, then his Master’s Degree in Human Resources from Concord University in Nebraska. He and Melynda are parents to two children – daughter Jenna, who is a freshman and active in FFA and Journalism – and son Jordan, a sixth grader who is active in football and the Math Club. In what free time they have – the family enjoys camping and riding trails on their RZR. He was given the get acquainted questions – so here it is —

Favorite color – Blue

Favorite food – Steak

Favorite dessert – Cheesecake

Favorite book – Any book having to do with history, especially the Civil and World Wars

Favorite TV show – Any football or college basketball game

Favorite movie – “Too many to list” — he said

Favorite candy bar – Heath Bar

Favorite drink – Iced Tea – no sugar

Favorite holiday – Christmas

Favorite flower – He didn’t answer this one – imagine that!!

Favorite sports team – Pittsburg Steelers, Atlanta Braves, Wisconsin Badgers

Favorite vacay destination – Cloud 9 Ranch for Camping and Trail Riding

Favorite animal – “My dog – Lucie”

Favorite song – “Too many to list”

Dream car – 1969-70 GTO Judge

Go to saying – “Respect is something earned, not given”

And then…please tell me something about yourself that most might not know — His reply – “Both of my kids are active in Karate and are on a National Team. My wife and I work at numerous sport Karate tournaments throughout the country as scorekeepers and timekeepers, helping those promoters run their tournaments.”

Welcome to you new position Karsten!