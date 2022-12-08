YYou better watch out, you better not cry, you better not pout, I’m telling you why. Santa Claus is coming to Echo Bluff State Park!

Join park team members from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, as they find out if they’ve been naughty or nice. Guests can take pictures with Santa, drink warm drinks and enjoy a cookie or two while enjoying the beauty of the fireplace, making a winter craft or just enjoying the view of Echo Bluff.

Echo Bluff State Park is located at 35244 Echo Bluff Drive in Eminence. For more information, call 573-751-5211.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.