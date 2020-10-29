Beginning Nov. 3, 2020, prospective jurors in Cedar County can choose to communicate with the Court by text or email, as the Cedar County Circuit Court implements the new Show-Me Jury system.

The Cedar County Circuit Clerk will mail new Show-Me Jury questionnaires starting Nov. 9, 2020 for jury service beginning Jan. 1, 2021.

“A big benefit to the public will be the ease of contacting and communicating with the courts, and in particular, the jury supervisor’s office”, Melinda Gumm, Cedar County Circuit Clerk said. “Although Show-Me Jury is not completely paperless, it allows our potential jurors to do more online and choose how they want the court to let them know if they have been excused or disqualified for serving, or if their service has been postponed or cancelled. It really has made jury service so much more convenient for our citizens”.

Here is how Missouri’s new Show-Me Jury system works:

• The Circuit Clerk still sends the questionnaire for jury service through the postal mail.

• When potential jurors receive the questionnaire, they now can go online at www.courts.mo.gov/ejuror to complete their juror qualification forms. This online questionnaire lets them choose their preferred method of communication with the court – whether by postal service, email or even text message. For prospective jurors who remain in the pool of qualified jurors after completing their questionnaires, the local court still will send the summons via postal mail.

• Potential jurors who believe they are not qualified for jury service under state law can follow the online instructions to submit their necessary documentation electronically.

For potential jurors who provide the appropriate contact information, the local Circuit Clerk’s office can notify them by text message or email before they report for service if their service no longer is needed.

For potential jurors who do not have access to a computer or who prefer not to communicate information electronically, they may call the Circuit Clerk’s office to request paper copies of the juror questionnaire. They also still can call the court’s automated messaging system at 417-276-6700 X 230 for information.

Missouri courts do not require anyone to provide confidential information over the telephone call or by email. The Show-Me Jury system is designed to give citizens a choice of how they want to communicate with their local court about potential jury service. Any telephone call or email threatening the recipient with fines and/or jail time for failure to comply are fraudulent, are in no way connected with Missouri courts, and should be reported to local law enforcement officials.

“Juries are a hallmark of the American justice system, and we truly appreciate the willingness of our citizens to serve as jurors,” Melinda Gumm said. “Through the Show-Me Jury system, we hope to make that service much easier and more convenient.”