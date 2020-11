On Wednesday, Oct. 21, at 7:19 a.m. the Fire Department was dispatched to a reported structure fire east of town. The fire was a controlled burn of construction trash. Truck 2, tanker 1 and six firefighters responded.

Thursday, Oct. 22, at 9:09 p.m. the Fire Department was dispatched to a trash fire at the end of W. Olive St. Trucks 2 and 6 and 12 firefighters responded.