In accordance with Governor Parsons plan to begin Phase I of Missouri’s Show Me Strong Recovery, effective May 4, Cedar County Memorial Hospital is activating a lower level of visitor restrictions and facility access at all locations.

No one under the age of 18, unless seeking medical care/services, will be permitted to enter Cedar County Memorial Hospital facilities. This includes the hospital and its clinics.

Only one visitor per patient per day will be allowed into the hospital. (Visitors must be asymptomatic.) Exceptions may be made for patients who are near end-of-life. No visitors will be allowed to visit patients with suspected COVID-19.

Healthy patients and visitors are asked to use the main hospital entrance and will continue to be screened, including temperature. Visitor hours will be 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Friday, until further notice.

Patients seeking emergency care are asked to use the emergency department entrance only. If patients have symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, cough and/or shortness of breath, they are asked to call ahead to 417-876-2511 so the hospital can provide instructions and prepare for their arrival. When arriving at the hospital’s emergency room entrance and before entering the building, patients should ring the bell; and the nurse or receptionist will bring out a mask and ask a few questions. One support person (i.e. family member or friend) will be allowed to enter the building with a patient under the age of 18 or a confused or handicapped adult. Adult patients, 18 and over, with normal capacity will not be allowed to bring a support person into the building. All support persons will undergo a screening prior to entry.

Anyone who is sick and not seeking medical treatment should not visit Cedar County Memorial Hospital or any of its locations.

Patients exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, cough and/or shortness of breath, and who wish to seek care at the Medical Mall Clinic are instructed to call ahead to 417-876-3333 so clinic staff can provide instructions and prepare for patient arrival.

Patients who have outpatient or specialty clinic appointments at the hospital should assume their appointments are still scheduled unless they receive notification otherwise. These patients are asked to call the specialty clinic at 417/876-3613, as applicable, to cancel their appointments if they are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, cough and/or shortness of breath.

Cedar County Memorial Hospital currently only provides surgeries/procedures on an outpatient basis. Each case is individually reviewed based on established criteria to determine scheduling need. Surgery patients are permitted one support person/driver. Cardiac Rehabilitation will re-open for Phase II patients only the week of May 4, with new guidelines for patient and staff protection. Dates and specific information for re-starting of aquatic exercise classes at the hospital and re-opening of the Cedar County Exercise Center in Stockton are forthcoming.

Cedar County Memorial Hospital understands these restrictions and screenings may be inconvenient, but this is an important step in keeping everyone as safe and healthy as possible. Cedar County Memorial Hospital appreciates the community’s help, understanding and compliance in helping to protect our patients, families, staff and community. For the latest COVID-19 information, visit the CDC website at cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/.