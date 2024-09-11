By Melanie Chance

The Cedar County Republican Women’s Club recently held a significant meeting on August 26th. The highlight of the event was the election of new board members to lead the organization. Notably, Georjene Hilton, the esteemed State President of MoFRW, was in attendance. Her presence and guidance were instrumental in the club’s full reorganization. She also shared insights into the special events coming up and what to expect from the elected officers and new members.

The Cedar County Republican Women’s Club, which currently boasts 18 members, is experiencing a surge in popularity, with new members joining every week. This growing interest is a testament to the club’s relevance and the community’s eagerness to be part of its activities.

The newly elected board members include Melanie R. Chance as Secretary, Sue Wright as Treasurer, Cheryl Thornton as Vice Chair, and Renee Cruz as President.

The election of new board members represents a significant milestone for the Cedar County Republican Women’s Club. The club eagerly anticipates welcoming new members and making a positive impact in the community. “Your participation is not just welcomed but eagerly awaited. We look forward to your friends and family joining us and contributing to our shared goals, “ said Renee Cruz during the reorganization meeting.

The club is excited to serve the Cedar County area and is inviting like-minded Republican women in Cedar County to join. To make participation more convenient, the club plans to alternate meetings between El Dorado Springs and Stockton every other month. The officers and new members would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the outgoing officers Heather York, Tami Anthony, and Carol Stubock. The officers spoke about how grateful they were for the outgoing officers. “Their contributions have been invaluable, and we are grateful for their dedication to the Cedar County Republican Women’s Club over the past years, ensuring its smooth operation.”

The membership fee is $30. If you’re interested in joining, Connect with any of our board members or join our vibrant community on the “Cedar County Republican Women’s Club” Facebook group. You can also contact the board president, Renee Cruz, directly at 417-296-0168.