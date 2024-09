On Monday, Sept. 2, at 4:57 p.m. the fire department was dispatched on a mutual aid call with Walker Fire Ddepartment for a tractor fire in Dedrick. Five trucks and 13 firefighters responded.

On Wednesday, Sept. 4, at 3:18 p.m. the fire department was dispatched to a grass fire on Mission Rd. in Vernon County. Three trucks and 11 firefighters responded.