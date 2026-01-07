Aaron Scott, CFO,

ascott@cfozarks.org

417-864-6199

Beginning Jan. 1, 2026, students in Springfield and across the region can apply for more than $1.7 million in scholarships administered by the Community Foundation of the Ozarks. By starting at cfozarks.org/applyforscholarships, students can use the CFO’s universal application to efficiently apply for multiple scholarship opportunities.

The universal application is a comprehensive online form with a series of questions unique to each student. Based on their responses, the universal application will pair students with the scholarship opportunities for which they qualify.

In addition to scholarships for graduating seniors, the CFO has opportunities for current undergraduate students and students attending technical or graduate programs. Amounts range from $250 to $10,000, with many scholarships renewable for two to four years.

The CFO and its regional affiliate foundations hold about 450 scholarship endowments that will provide scholarships to hundreds of students across central and southern Missouri for the 2026–27 school year. Scholarship endowments can be established with a minimum of $25,000 by individuals, families or organizations with a wide range of intentions, such as supporting students who graduate from the donor’s alma mater or pursue a certain field of study.

Information for both donors and students is available at cfozarks.org/scholarships.

The application period for CFO scholarships will close on Monday, March 16. For more information, contact Beth Hersh at bhersh@cfozarks.org, or call 417-864-6199.

New for 2026: Donors establish new scholarship endowments every year with the CFO and its regional affiliate foundations. Basic criteria for several new scholarship opportunities are listed below (affiliates indicated in parentheses) — find full criteria at cfozarks.org/applyforscholarships:

• Cabool Education Foundation Pathways to Success Scholarship: $1,000 for a graduating senior from Cabool High School. (Cabool Community Foundation)

• Kevin D. and Toni B. Williams Scholarship: Two $1,500 scholarships, renewable for three years, for graduating seniors from Nevada High School. (Nevada/Vernon County Community Foundation)

• Dr. Steven R. Butcher Memorial Scholarship: $1,500 for a graduating senior from Cedar or Polk counties pursuing a degree in health care. (Stockton Community Foundation)

• Evan Boettler Memorial Scholarship: $1,000 for a graduating senior from Aurora High School. (Aurora Area Community Foundation)

• Jaime Ball Memorial Scholarship: $1,000 for a graduating senior from Liberty High School in Mountain View. (Jacks Fork Community Foundation)

• Jim and Jill Barnett Scholarship: $2,500, renewable for three years, for a graduating senior from Cuba High School.

• Jim Hollander Physical Therapy Scholarship: $3,000 for a postgraduate student enrolled in a physical therapy program in Missouri.

• Restore the Joy Scholarship: $1,000 for a graduating senior from Houston or Willow Springs high schools, with preference given to students pursuing a health care degree. (Willow Springs Community Foundation)

• Robert Wheeler WHS Scholarship: $1,000, renewable for three years, for a graduating senior from Windsor High School. (Truman Lake Community Foundation)

• Roberta Lucy Memorial Scholarship: $2,000 for a graduating senior from Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Mississippi, Perry, Scott, or Stoddard counties attending Mineral Area College, Southeast College of Nursing and Health Services, Southeast Missouri State University or Three Rivers College. (Cape Area Community Foundation)

The Community Foundation of the Ozarks is the region’s largest public charitable foundation serving donors, nonprofit partners and 55 regional affiliate foundations with $549 million in assets under management as of June 30, 2025. The CFO’s mission is to improve the quality of life for everyone in central and southern Missouri through resource development, community grantmaking, collaboration and public leadership.