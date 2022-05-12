Cedar County Memorial Hospital is pleased to announce that Chandler Curtis, PA-C is joining our Medical Mall provider team. She will be joining Andrew Wyant, M.D. and Craig Wamsley, M.D. at our 1317 S. Hwy 32 location. Dr. Wyant commented, “We are beyond excited to have Chandler as a partner in our close knit “family” at the clinic where she will work closely with me as we continue to grow our practice. I can already feel great success is coming in her future with us. She’s going to be a fantastic addition.” Interim CEO Angela Linden added, ““I’m thrilled Chandler is joining our provider team. CCMH is the only integrated system with a hospital and clinic in Cedar County and bringing Chandler on the team is the first step in us launching an aggressive growth strategy. She will begin seeing patients in the clinic late this spring.”

Chandler is a native of Lamar but has strong ties to El Dorado Springs where both of her parents were raised and attended school. She graduated as Valedictorian of her Lamar high school class, then attended Missouri State University where she received her Bachelor’s Degree in Cell and Molecular Biology followed by her Master’s Degree in Physician Assistant Studies. Following graduation she joined a Family Practice/Walk-in clinic in Joplin, Missouri.

When speaking with Chandler about life outside of work she commented, “My fiancé and I currently live just a few miles outside of El Dorado Springs — so I’m excited to get to practice so close to home and serve the community of El Dorado Springs, Cedar County and the surrounding communities. In my spare time I enjoy gardening, traveling, painting/crafting, and spending time with family.”