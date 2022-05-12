You are invited to a fish fry benefit fundraiser p.m. 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Friday. May 13, in Fair Haven Park. Menu: Tasty fried fish and hush puppies, baked beans and cole slaw along with homemade bread and butter.

Dessert: Freshly cranked ice cream and home made pies.

Your freewill donations go to Stoney Creek, Walnut Creek and Shady Lawn Schools.

Lots of seating in the spacious 40X40 tent. For more info contact Leroy at 417/432-020. Fair Haven is Hwy. C, eight miles north of Walker.

If you are still hungry Saturday morning, May 21, or miss the supper, there will be breakfast smorgasbord at Fair Haven Park from 7 to 10 a.m. For a $6 donation, $4 for children 4-10, (under 4 free) all you care to eat of pancakes, biscuits, sausage gravy, scrambled eggs, sausage, coffee or tea.

All donations used for upkeep of Fair Haven Park.

Now that we’ve eaten (Way too much) let’s get to work. I’m hungry just talking about all that good food.

Did you happen to see the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby Saturday afternoon? A race horse named Rich Strike was set in at 90/1 odds to win and improved to 80/1 at race time. In fact, Rich Strike was not even supposed to be in the race until one other horse was withdrawn. As the experts predicted, he ran at the back to the pack for the first half of the race, then as the fast horses in the front tired, his jockey hit the accelerator. Rich Strike started weaving through traffic like they were standing still. Pretty soon he had caught up with the leaders. Before the race was over, he pulled ahead. I think it was the biggest upset win in Derby history all from a horse that sold for $30,000 in a claiming race two weeks ago.

It wasn’t over. He still wanted to run. Monday morning on TV, his owner said Rich Srike wasn’t mean, but when the groom latched onto his bridal to calm him down, it made him mad that other horses were getting ahead of him. So he bit the groom hard. Now that is a fierce competitor. I’m interested to see what kind of odds the experts give him in the Belmont. It will also be interesting to see if the man assigned to catch him at the end of the race wears Kevlar.

His new owner said they noticed he was getting better with each race. So what’s the $30,000 horse worth now, $12 million? I heard that price put on a Derby winner once. Not that he sold for that.

We might see you at the fish fry or more likely at the breakfast. I love breakfast.

Shortcut – go to Harwood. Go one mile west to Hwy. C. Turn north to Fair Haven. Be alert for horse and buggy traffic. KL