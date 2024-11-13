Citizens Memorial Hospital is acquiring the Evans Drugs pharmacy locations in Bolivar and Buffalo effective Dec. 1.

“With the ever-changing landscape of independent retail pharmacies, CMH will provide great patient care and customer service in the Bolivar and Buffalo areas,” said Kevin McCullough, Pharm.D., owner of Evans Drugs. “Patients will have access to expanded pharmacy services that will help improve their overall health and well-being.”

“CMH values the trusted relationships that Kevin, Brandi and the Evans Drugs staff have built in the region,” said Michael Calhoun, CEO and executive director of CMH and CMH Foundation. “As we integrate these pharmacies into the CMH system, we are committed to preserving these relationships through a seamless transition.”

Evans Drugs employs four pharmacy technicians and one pharmacist at both the Bolivar and Buffalo locations. CMH is offering employment to all 10 individuals.

The Buffalo location will be renamed CMH Buffalo Community Pharmacy and will remain open at its current location at 315 S. Ash St. next to Woods Supermarket. Hours will remain 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The Bolivar location in Woods Supermarket will close Nov. 26, and prescriptions will be transferred to Stephens Pharmacy at CMH, 1100 S. Springfield Ave. in Bolivar.

“We have had a good relationship with Evans Drugs through the years, and we’re excited to welcome their Bolivar and Buffalo employees to CMH,” said Calhoun. “We already offer numerous health care services in Buffalo. The pharmacy addition will streamline access to medications for our many patients in Dallas County, making it easier for them to get the care they need close to home.”

With the acquisition, CMH will have three retail pharmacies in Bolivar, Buffalo and Urbana (telepharmacy). CMH also operates a hospital pharmacy, which serves hospital patients, and the CMH Senior Pharmacy, which serves residents of long-term care facilities.

The Evans Drugs pharmacies in Bolivar and Buffalo, fill approximately 57,000 scripts annually. Stephens Pharmacy in Bolivar fills nearly 157,000 scripts annually, with approximately 10% of those scripts filled at the Urbana telepharmacy location. CMH’s retail pharmacy is experiencing rapid growth, with a 30% increase in the number of scripts filled in the past year.

The original Evans Drugs location opened in 1965 in El Dorado Springs. Pharmacists Kevin and Brandi McCullough took over ownership of Evans Drugs in 2011 and expanded to eight additional locations. Evans Drugs will continue to operate pharmacies in El Dorado Springs, Kirksville, Lockwood, Nevada, Osceola, Stockton and Sunrise Beach.

CMH has numerous medical services in Buffalo and serving Dallas County residents, including the Dallas County Family Medical Center and Walk-In Clinic, CMH Home Medical Equipment, CMH Home Care and Hospice Services, Colonial Springs Rehabilitation Clinic, Colonial Springs Healthcare Center, and Colonial Springs Senior Living Community.

For more information about pharmacy services at CMH, visit https://citizensmemorial.com/services/pharmacy/index.html