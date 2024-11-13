On Sunday, Nov. 3, at1:13 p.m. the fire chief responded to a residence on Cruce St. for a reported air conditioner on fire. The contacts had shorted out. Later that evening at 7:37 p.m. the fire department was dispatched to a two-vehicle accident on S. Main St. Three trucks and 18 firefighters responded.

On Thursday, Nov. 7, at 8:16 p.m. the fire department was dispatched on a medical lift assist mutual aid call with Olympia Fire Department on Co Rd. 1370. The response was cancelled enroute. Six firefighters responded.

On Friday, Nov. 8, at 12:50 a.m. the department returned to the residence from the earlier call to assist with the lift assist but our help wasn’t needed. Four firefighters responded to that call.