Citizens Memorial Hospital is working with the Cedar County Ambulance District board and staff for a smooth transition to independent management by the District, effective April 1. CMH has contracted with CCAD to operate its ambulance services since January 2012.

“CMH has a longstanding commitment to serving the residents of Cedar County that will continue,” said Michael Calhoun, CEO/executive director of CMH and Citizens Memorial Health Care Foundation. “CMH and CCAD board members share a common goal of providing excellent health care to the residents of Cedar County. We wholeheartedly support the district’s continued success and will help in any way possible.”

A mutual aid agreement will be established with CMH to assist during emergencies.

“We would like to extend a special thank you to CMH for their years of service and hard work in Cedar County. We look forward to working hand in hand with them in the future and during this transition,” said Rusty Norval, CCAD board president.

Jordan Hembree, director of pre-hospital services at CMH, is working with CCAD board members and staff to ensure an uninterrupted changeover of operations on April 1.

“As a taxpayer-funded ambulance district, our residents and board feel it is important to operate our ambulance service independently. We have identified areas where we can continue to partner with CMH to provide our residents with the very best ambulance service possible,” Norval said.

CMH serves Cedar County residents through primary care and walk-in clinics and long-term care facilities in Stockton and El Dorado Springs. Other services include rehabilitation therapy, home health and hospice services, mobile integrated health and many others.

CMH continues to operate ambulance services in Hickory, Polk and St. Clair counties. Learn more at citizensmemorial.com.