A Crime Page dedicated to keeping our community informed about court cases and legal matters occurring in Cedar County and the surrounding areas. As residents of rural America, it is essential to stay aware of the issues affecting our neighborhoods. Knowledge fosters safety and community engagement.

Through this platform, we aim to illuminate local legal proceedings and empower our readers to stay informed. Please remember that all individuals charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Jarred Austin, a repeat offender arrested on multiple felony charges in Cedar County

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

With a long history of legal troubles is facing new felony charges in Cedar County, including first-degree assault, armed criminal action, and possession of a controlled substance, according to court documents.

Jarred Paul Austin, 42, has been charged with multiple felonies stemming from an incident on July 10, 2023. A warrant issued by Judge Jacob Dawson on March 6, 2025, states that Austin is to be held without bond due to his status as a danger to the community.

Court records show Austin has a history of forgery, probation violations, and multiple failures to appear. His legal issues date back to 2006 when he pleaded guilty to felony forgery and was sentenced to a suspended four-year prison term with five years of probation. However, his probation was revoked in 2007, leading to incarceration.

Since then, Austin has faced additional legal troubles, including a 2010 probation violation, various requests for records filed over the years, and repeated court continuances due to his federal custody status. Most recently, he has been in federal custody awaiting sentencing on unrelated charges, delaying his Cedar County proceedings.

The latest warrant lists eight charges, including four counts of first-degree assault with intent to cause serious physical injury, armed criminal action, resisting arrest, and driving while revoked. The court found probable cause that Austin is a flight risk and a continued threat to the community.

Austin’s case has been delayed multiple times, with court records reflecting a series of continuances due to his federal incarceration. His next scheduled hearing is set for May 21, 2025, at the Cedar County Courthouse.

Matthew McClain arrested on felony charges

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

A man from El Dorado Springs has been arrested on multiple felony charges, according to the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office.

Matthew McClain, 33, was taken into custody on March 6, 2025, in connection with warrants issued for serious offenses. McClain faces charges including first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle and stealing property valued at $750 or more. The offenses date back to February 7, 2025.

Authorities said McClain was booked into custody at 5:21 p.m. and classified as Medium 3 Theft, Burglary.

His charges include:

• First-degree tampering with a motor vehicle: This charge applies when an individual unlawfully interferes with a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent.

• Stealing—$750 or more: This charge involves the unlawful taking of property valued at $750 or more, and if convicted, it can carry significant legal consequences.

McClain is being held on a cash-only bond set at $15,000 for each charge, totaling $30,000. The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office was responsible for his arrest.

El Dorado Springs man faces felony drug paraphernalia charge

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

A local man is facing felony drug charges after authorities executed a search warrant at his residence last month.

Robert Dean Burress, 69, of El Dorado Springs, has been charged with unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia related to amphetamines or methamphetamine, a Class E felony under Missouri law. The charge stems from a Feb. 10, 2025, search of his home by the El Dorado Springs Police Department.

According to court documents, officers discovered three baggies of a crystal substance that field-tested positive for methamphetamine. One baggie was reportedly found in Burress’ shirt pocket, another on his kitchen table, and a third in a closet. Authorities also located small plastic baggies and a digital scale on the kitchen table, both of which tested positive for methamphetamine residue.

Investigators believe Burress was involved in distributing methamphetamine, citing statements from informants and his prior criminal history. Records show Burress is currently on parole from Wyoming for similar offenses.

A warrant for Burress’ arrest was issued on Feb. 26, 2025, with a $10,000 cash-only bond. Cedar County Prosecuting Attorney Ty Gaither formally filed charges the same day. Public Defender Keegan Whipple entered his appearance as Burress’ attorney on March 7 and has filed a motion for discovery in the case.

The case has been assigned to Judge Jacob Dawson. Burress is scheduled for his next court appearance later this month. If convicted, he faces up to four years in prison, a fine of up to $10,000, or both.

Dustin Peters arrested on burglary and property damage charges

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

A Greenfield man has been arrested on multiple felony charges, according to the Dade County Sheriff’s Office.

Dustin Michael Peters, 30, was taken into custody on March 4, 2025, in connection with warrants issued for second-degree burglary and first-degree property damage. The charges stem from an alleged incident on March 4, 2025.

Authorities said Peters was booked into custody at 4:20 a.m. and classified as Medium 3 Theft, Burglary.

His charges include:

• Second-degree burglary: This charge applies when an individual unlawfully enters or remains in a building with the intent to commit a crime.

• First-degree property damage: This charge involves knowingly damaging another person’s property, and if convicted, it may carry serious legal consequences.

Peters is being held on a capias warrant, typically issued for failure to appear in court or to ensure immediate detention. His bond has not been set for the property damage charge. He is scheduled to appear in court on March 11, 2025, at 10:00 a.m.

The Dade County Sheriff’s Office handled the arrest.

Updates will follow as more information emerges.