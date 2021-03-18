Citizens Memorial Hospital and Citizens Memorial Health Care Foundation announce updates to the visitor policy guidelines and requirements.

Effective March 15, inpatients without suspected or confirmed COVID-19, may have two visitors. Patients at the following locations may also have two visitors/support persons: Emergency Department, The Birth Place, Douglas Medical Center, Outpatient Surgery Center and Clinics. Additional guidelines are available at http://bit.ly/2OTQvpo.

CMH Foundation long-term care facilities are allowing two visitors by appointment for outdoor, indoor, closed window, and foyer visits. Expanded visitation opportunities allowed by the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) now include indoor and in-room visits, updated guidelines allowing touch for fully-vaccinated residents and less restrictive quarantine procedures for fully-vaccinated residents.

Visits are subject to restrictions in compliance with CMS regulations. Prior to visitors entering a facility, they will be screened and a COVID-19 test will be provided. A complete listing of updated visitation requirements for long-term care facilities is available at: https://bit.ly/3ezaxNC

Updated patient, resident and visitor guidelines are available at: https://www.citizensmemorial.com/covid-19/.