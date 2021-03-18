Cedar County Memorial Hospital is continuing to receive names for the COVID-19 Moderna (two shot) vaccine and sign-ups are now available for the newest tier opening March 15, 2021 which includes the following: Education, Childcare, Communications Infrastructure, Dams Sector, Energy Sector, Food and Agriculture Sector, Government, Information Technology, Nuclear Reactor Sector, Transportation Systems and Water and Wastewater Systems. For a more detailed understanding of these categories please go to https://health.mo.gov/living/healthcondiseases/communicable/novel-coronavirus/pdf/so-vaccine-distribution-order.pdf to view qualifications. To register your name on our list please call our main hospital number at (417) 876-2511 and request the COVID-19 vaccine sign-up extension. Leave your name and contact number and your call will be returned within 24 hours – with the exception of weekends when calls will be returned the following Monday. We anticipate regular shipments of the vaccine, but please be advised that state and federal regulations do dictate when the vaccine is available to us. If you register on our list, your name will remain there until you are vaccinated by us or you personally request that you name be removed from our list. If you qualify in Phase 1B- Tier 1 and Tier 2 which are now eligible for the vaccine – we are also still accepting those sign-ups and continuing to vaccinate those tiers.