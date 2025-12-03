O’Reilly’s Goes Above and Beyond

O’Reilly’s in El Dorado Springs, where going the extra mile is just another day’s work.

This past weekend highlighted the community-focused service provided by O’Reilly Auto Parts in El Dorado Springs.

On Saturday, our daughter was driving my wife’s car to pick up groceries from Walmart in Nevada when the vehicle broke down in the parking lot.

My wife was at home, and I was working an afternoon event for our community Thanksgiving dinner. The car would not start, and a tow service transported it to a repair shop just down the road from O’Reilly’s.

The situation was further complicated because the tow company did not carry jumper cables and could only tow the vehicle, leaving our family temporarily without transportation.

On Sunday, the staff at O’Reilly’s stepped in to assist. Using the vehicle’s VIN number, employees quickly identified the exact battery required, ensuring proper compatibility and avoiding delays in obtaining the correct replacement.

Jeremy Koontz, an O’Reilly’s employee, personally went to the shop after completing his shift and installed the battery on-site.

His actions were voluntary and exceeded his normal duties. Koontz’s attention to detail and willingness to help ensured that the car was fully operational, resolving the situation efficiently and preventing further inconvenience for our family.

After the installation, the O’Reilly’s team recommended bringing the car back to the store for a final inspection. This step demonstrated their commitment to safety and thorough service, confirming that the vehicle was functioning properly before being driven again.

The professionalism, expertise, and care shown throughout the process reflected the high standard of service for which O’Reilly’s is known.

The experience illustrates the important role local businesses play in supporting community members during unexpected situations.

O’Reilly’s demonstrates that service extends beyond the sales counter, with employees willing to provide hands-on assistance when urgent challenges arise. Koontz’s efforts, along with the team’s support, showed the practical impact that skilled and dedicated employees can have on residents’ daily lives.

Throughout the process, the staff maintained a focus on safety, accuracy, and problem-solving.

What could have been a stressful weekend for our family was resolved quickly, showing the professionalism and community-minded approach of the team.

This experience underscores the value of local businesses that prioritize service, integrity, and customer care. Prompt response, technical skill, and a willingness to go the extra mile allowed O’Reilly’s to address an urgent problem effectively.

Our experience over the weekend provides a clear example of how community-focused service can make a meaningful difference.

Through the efforts of O’Reilly’s staff, and Koontz in particular, a challenging situation was resolved with care, attention to detail, and expertise, demonstrating the positive impact a local business can have on the community.