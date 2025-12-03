Saturday, Dec. 6 – Pancake & Pajamas with Santa – Wayside Inn Museum
8 to 10:30 a.m.
Saturday, Dec. 6 – Annual Osceola Arts & Crafts Festival – Osceola High School
9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Numerous vendors
Saturday, Dec. 6 – 29th Annual Christmas in the Country,
Appleton City
Depot Craft Show
Parade at 6 p.m.
Mayors’s Christmas Tree Lighting
Saturday, Dec. 6 – Annual CHRIST-mas on the Square, Osceola 4-6 p.m.
Celebrate the birth of Jesus
many snacks and activities
along with a visit from Santa
Saturday, Dec. 6 – Annual St. Nicholas Day at Chopper Stoppers, Pence Ave, Roscoe – 3 p.m.
Santa to arrive at 6 p.m.
December – All month – VanSwearingen Christmas Lights – 5785 SE 250 Rd, Osceola
Lights dancing to the tone of music
December – All month – Light Up the Lake – Pomme de Terre Damsite Park, 24318 Hwy. 254, Hermitage – 5:30 p – 9 p.m.
Info: pommedeterrechamber.com
Facebook Comments