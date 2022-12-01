Cedar County Memorial Hospital is happy to welcome Dani Ogle to the Business Office family filling the position of OP/ER Clerk. She is a Cedar County girl through and through and describes her childhood as “spending a lot of time in the home of her grandparents and playing sports.” She graduated from EHS last year – and in the future would like to possibly consider a Radiology career. Here’s her list of get acquainted questions – great fun!

Favorite color – Purple

Favorite food – Sushi

Favorite dessert – Brownies

Favorite book – “The BFG” by Roald Dahl

Favorite movie – “Scream”

Favorite candy bar – 3 Musketeers

Favorite drink – Red Bull

Favorite holiday – Fourth of July

Favorite flower – Black roses

Favorite sports teams – KC Chiefs

Favorite vacay destination – The beach – anywhere

Favorite animal – My dog – Knox

Favorite song – “Dani California” by the Red Hot Chili Peppers

Dream car – Ford F-350 – Black

Go to saying – “That’s tragic”

And of course – tell me something about yourself that most would not know — her reply, “There’s not a Scooby-Doo movie or episode that I haven’t seen!”

Welcome Dani!