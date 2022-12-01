Cedar County Memorial Hospital is happy to welcome Dani Ogle to the Business Office family filling the position of OP/ER Clerk. She is a Cedar County girl through and through and describes her childhood as “spending a lot of time in the home of her grandparents and playing sports.” She graduated from EHS last year – and in the future would like to possibly consider a Radiology career. Here’s her list of get acquainted questions – great fun!
Favorite color – Purple
Favorite food – Sushi
Favorite dessert – Brownies
Favorite book – “The BFG” by Roald Dahl
Favorite movie – “Scream”
Favorite candy bar – 3 Musketeers
Favorite drink – Red Bull
Favorite holiday – Fourth of July
Favorite flower – Black roses
Favorite sports teams – KC Chiefs
Favorite vacay destination – The beach – anywhere
Favorite animal – My dog – Knox
Favorite song – “Dani California” by the Red Hot Chili Peppers
Dream car – Ford F-350 – Black
Go to saying – “That’s tragic”
And of course – tell me something about yourself that most would not know — her reply, “There’s not a Scooby-Doo movie or episode that I haven’t seen!”
Welcome Dani!
