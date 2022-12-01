Join Arrow Rock State Historic Site team members, friends and family as they open the historic buildings to give visitors a glimpse into what Christmas was like years ago. From 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, historic site buildings will be open and decorated for the holidays. Guests are encouraged to tour the buildings and visit with interpreters.

As visitors wander through the site, they may stumble upon the judge and lawyer in the Old Courthouse as they prepare to end the year. Stopping by the Tap Room of the tavern, guests will have the opportunity to visit with travelers from the trail. In the academy, they will see the young ladies preparing for Christmas while the schoolmarm takes a break. On the hill at the George Caleb Bingham Home, a family will be preparing for Christmas dinner, where guests can warm up by the fire in the kitchen.

Carriage rides will be offered and Christmas carolers will also be in town. Although the pathway will be lit, participants are encouraged to bring a flashlight.

Arrow Rock State Historic Site is located 15 miles east of Marshall on Missouri 41. For more information, contact 660-837-3330. To reserve a campsite, visit icampmo.com.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.