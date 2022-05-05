On Monday, April 25, at 11:03 a.m. the fire department was dispatched to the airport to setup and protect a landing zone for a medical aircraft. One truck and eight firefighters responded.

On Tuesday, April 26, at 3:18 p.m. the fire department was dispatched to SW 764 Rd. in St. Clair County for a natural cover fire. Five trucks and nine firefighters responded.

On Saturday, April 30, at 8:47 a.m. the fire department was dispatched to a residence on S. Grand to a fire in a propane grill. Two trucks and 10 firefighters responded.