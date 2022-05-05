El Dorado Christian School celebrated Buffalo Blue Day on Thursday, March 31, 2022. “Buffalo Blue Day” began in the office of ECS Principal, Mrs. Kelly Bryson. When she shared her initial idea, everyone was excited about it; hearing that, she thought-how about giving the teachers a “Throwback Thursday”…be comfy, wear jeans?…the staff was thrilled! How about adding another idea? She sent a note home asking if each student could bring one non-perishable item to school: not for her or ECS, but for the community. Buffalo Blue Day at ECS began as a sweet idea for the students…then teachers, and in the end, our El Dorado Springs Community.

Did ECS students and their families answer the call? YES! Not only did the students and staff dress in blue, every single student and teacher brought something from home to share; their thoughtfulness and love will be “Paid Forward” to The Hope Center of El Dorado Springs. At the school-wide assembly, sack after sack of canned goods and personal hygiene items were carried out and put on tables in the middle of the gym. What started out being a fun idea for ECS students, turned into a loving community project. Our small town thrives on Christian love for each other; Mrs. Bryson was not only humbled, but extremely proud of her students, their families and the abundance of selfless gifts. The color blue is said to represent inspiration and sensitivity; ECS students, teachers and parents proved just that.

“The Hope Center is a not-for-profit food ministry providing non-perishable food items to those in need in the El Dorado Springs, MO school district.” Quote from: https://www.facebook.com/eldohopecenter/.