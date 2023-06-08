On Monday, May 29, at 4:01 p.m. the fire department was dispatched to a lawn mower fire which caught a pickup truck on fire on N. Grand. Two trucks and 13 firefighters responded.

On Tuesday, May 30, at 9:15 p.m. the department was dispatched to a yard on S. Grand for brush pile fire. One truck and 10 firefighters responded.

On Thursday, June 1, at 11 a.m. the fire department was dispatched to a three vehicle motor accident on E. US 54 Hwy. Three trucks and 12 firefighters responded.