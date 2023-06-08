Summer Band Season Has Begun!

The Municipal Band started concerts this last weekend. It was a good time to get together again with friends and the Band sounded great! We are so fortunate to live in a community that allows us to gather a group of folks of all ages to combine their musical talents to play for folks who care enough to come out to listen to all types of music.

This Sunday we will celebrate Flag Day with our music. Band members will be wearing any combination of red, white, and blue for this concert. You, our audience, are welcome to join in the celebration with us.

We hope you’ll come down to the bandstand Friday or Saturday evening from 8 to 9 p.m. or Sunday afternoon from 2 to 3 p.m. so we can play for you!

Band Manager – Teri Biddlecome

Friday, June 9

1 National Emblem

2 Under the Double Eagle

3 High School Cadets

4 King Cotton

5 Bay State

6 Polka

7 Burma Patrol

8 Tenor Sax Choice

9 Manhattan Beach

10 Blue Moon

11 The Footlifter

12 Pan American

13 God Bless America

Saturday, June 10

1 Pursuit Squadron

2 Gallant Marines

3 Polka

4 Klaxon

5 College Life

6 Second Connecticut

7 Trumpet Choice

8 Alley Cat

9 Autumn Leaves

10 Yellow Rose of Texas

11 Java

12 Swingin’ Safari

13 God Bless America

Sunday, June 11

* Celebrate Flag Day

1 Battle Cry of Freedom

2 Washington Post

3 Armed Forces Salute

4 America the Beautiful

5 Let There Be Peace on Earth

6 Americana

7 Stars and Stripes Forever

8 An American Celebration

9 There’s A Star Spangled Banner Waving Somewhere

10 Aces of the Air

11 Torch of Liberty

12 Hymn to the Fallen

13 God Bless America

14 The Star Spangled Banner