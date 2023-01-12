Resolve to save lives during the 56-day

Every year, millions of people make New Year’s resolutions, hoping to spark positive change. Resolve to make a positive change in 2023 by participating in the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks’ (CBCO) 56-Day Challenge. Donors who complete the entire challenge will have a chance to win up to $15,000.

To participate in the 56 Day Challenge, donors must give blood during January at any CBCO donor center or blood drive. Donors in January will receive a 56-Day Challenge pullover hoodie. Then, donors must fill out the 56-Day Challenge registration form online by February 28. Donors who then make a second donation by April 6 will be entered to win a $1,000.00 VISA gift card. By making subsequent donations throughout the year by the deadlines, donors will have chances to win $2000, $3000, $4000 and $5000 Visa gift cards. Winning one prize does not disqualify a donor from winning future additional prizes during the challenge if they have met the requirements. For more information and official rules, go online to https://www.cbco.org/56day/.

“Last year was the first 56-Day Challenge and it was a huge success,” said Michelle Teter, CBCO Media Relations representative. “Thanks to the generous donations from Adam Swenka Team at Flat Branch Home Loan and The Giving Branch, we are able to make it even bigger and better this year and reward some lucky donors who go above and beyond by donating more than the average blood donor.”

Adam Swenka has been inspired to help encourage blood donation because it touched his life in a very personal way. His daughter, Joselina, needed blood transfusions when she was born and thanks to blood donors who gave with Community Blood Center of the Ozarks, his daughter just became a proud big sister this year.

“You never know when it could be you, a friend, neighbor or family member who might be the one relying on volunteer blood donors to save your life,” Adam Swenka shares. “One of the things I wanted to accomplish with this 56-Day Challenge is to try and make sure people are aware of how often they can donate whole blood. Most people only give about once or twice a year and don’t realize they can give every 56 days. If everyone who gave blood just gave one more time, there wouldn’t be blood shortages and the community blood supply is one shortage we all have the power to prevent.”

Patients across the Ozarks count on Community Blood Center of the Ozarks’ donors to provide the blood they need. Giving that gift is a great way to start the new year. All eligible donors are encouraged to answer the call during the 56-Day Challenge.

Please consider scheduling a blood donation. Find a blood drive near you and make an appointment to give at https://www.cbco.org/donate-blood/. On behalf of local hospital patients, CBCO thanks blood donors from across the region for giving life to your community.

About Community Blood Center of the Ozarks

Community Blood Center of the Ozarks is the exclusive provider of blood, plasma, and platelets to patients at 44 area Ozark hospitals in southwest Missouri, northwest Arkansas, and southeast Kansas. More than 50,000 donations of blood are required each year to meet the local transfusion needs of our friends and neighbors.

