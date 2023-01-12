In 1913 the federal government created the unconstitutional entity we call the Federal Reserve. No where in the Constitution does it grant the federal government the power to create a central bank. Anything not permitted to the federal government is reserved to the states or the people there of. One thing in the Constitution about money is Article 1 Section 10 No State shall enter into a treaty, alliance, or confederation; grant letters of marquee and reprisal; coin money; emit bills of credit; make any thing but gold and silver coin legal tender in payment of debts. Very interesting that our founding fathers ensured states couldn’t make anything but gold and silver legal tender.

There was much debate about a central bank and paper money during the creation of the U.S. Constitution. There was even a draft authorizing a central bank, that never made it into the Constitution and for good reason. Our wisest founders knew that a central bank with paper money would bring a disastrous apocalypse to our Republic and they rejected paper money with disdain and disgust. A central bank and paper money would be like an assassin’s blade to our Liberties. With a central bank our Republic would be doomed to fall into despotism. “How would a central bank bring about tyranny and a cruel government?” one may ask.

George Washington wrote this about paper money “Paper money has had the effect in your state that it will ever have, to ruin commerce, oppress the honest, and open the door to every species of fraud and injustice 1787.” Well he certainly was right about fraud, look at the COVID money that was fraudulently acquired in the billions. Money was fraudulently printed out of thin air and redistributed to corporations and special interest. This caused some of the highest inflation numbers we have seen in 40 years. Fraud happens every year with the massive budgets our congressional members pass without reading. These budgets are put together behind closed doors by a few people and are often 4,000 pages or more. Once again I accuse the population of being indoctrinated sheep because hardly a whisper of disapproval ever makes it to Washington. John Adams stated “All the perplexities, confusion, and distress in America arise, not from defects in their Constitution or Confederation, not from want of honor or virtue, so much as from the downright ignorance of the nature of coin, credit, and circulation.”

James Madison said “Paper money is unjust. It is unconstitutional, for it affects the rights of property as much as taking away equal value in land.” Thomas Jefferson said in 1788 “Paper is poverty. It is only the ghost of money, and not money itself.” J.P Morgan the father of the central banking scam we have going on testified in 1912 to Congress “Gold is money. Everything else is credit” he knew he benefited from the fraud of paper money and he stood to enrich himself at the sacrifice of the people, but he also knew what real money was!!! Central banking has allowed the government to expand into the largest monstrosity we have seen.

It has fueled imperialism, wars, corporate welfare, and even the enslavement of the common person. We have a national debt of 31 trillion and we are looking at 41 trillion by 2026. Gold and silver kept our government from doing what it couldn’t afford, it was very well one of the checks and balances of the federal government. People’s ignorance in finances and sound money stem from our government run indoctrination centers we call public schools. In Missouri we have a bill proposed by Senator Bill Eigel SB 100 that brings gold and silver back to the citizens and I encourage you to lend your support in getting it passed. We aren’t too far away from a total economic collapse because all over the world countries are dumping the U.S. Dollar for you guessed it, GOLD the real money.

Oh, before I forget audit and end the Federal Reserve!!!

Robert E Smith is a citizen activist, constitutional scholar and lover of Natural Law. He has been studying the U.S Constitution for a decade. Traveling the country sharing his discoveries of the forgotten ideals of early America. He has settled down in the great state of Missouri with his wife and four children; where he has been actively shaping legislation. He enjoys educating others on the Constitutions and frequently visits Jefferson City educating our state legislators on the U.S. and Missouri Constitution.