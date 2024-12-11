On Sunday, Dec. 1, at 6:33 a.m. the fire department was dispatched to a fire in a burned out structure on N. Park. One truck and 15 firefighters responded. Later that morning at 11:31 a.m. the department returned to that location for a rekindle. One truck and seven firefighters responded to that. At 11:09 a.m. two trucks and 10 firefighters responded to a reported wreck in Vernon County at Hwy. 54 and Co. Rd. 2763 for a motor vehicle verses utility pole collision.

On Monday, Dec. 2, at 6:07 a.m. the fire chief responded to residential care facility for reported electrical smoke smell. No problem was located.

On Thursday, Dec. 5, at 6:48 a.m. the fire chief responded to the hospital for a reported natural gas leak. The boiler was shut down and the gas company was notified. At 3:59 p.m. the fire department was dispatched to a natural cover fire three miles north of town on Hwy. 82. Turned out to be a control burn. Three trucks and 11 firefighters responded.

On Friday, Dec. 6, at 4:26 p.m. three fire officers responded to a report gas line broken at the apartments on McCrary Ave. The gas company repaired the damage. Later that evening at 6:18 p.m. the fire department was dispatched on a mutual aid call with the Walker Fire Department for a three vehicle motor accident on AA Hwy. in Vernon County. Two trucks and nine firefighters responded to that incident. The department was then sent to the airport to set up and protect a landing zone for a medical aircraft. Two trucks and ninefirefighters responded to that location.

On Saturday, Dec. 7, at 10:51 p.m. the fire department was dispatched to a structure fire at a farm on U Hwy. Four trucks and 19 firefighters responded.