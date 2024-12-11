Thursday, Dec. 12 – Cookies with Santa – Lights at the Lake OMO Foundation Fundraiser event – Radio Springs Park, Nevada – 5-10 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 13 and Saturday, Dec. 14 – Holiday Mart – upper level of the Home Store, 100 N. Main – shopping 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Shop small, shop local

Friday, Dec. 13 – El Dorado Springs Choir Dinner – upper gym 6 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 14 – El Dorado Springs Christmas Parade – downtown – 3 p.m.

Now until Dec. 31 – Knights of Lights – Bonner Springs – Tickets available at the Sun Office

Dec. 15 & 15, Dec. 21 & 22 – Lights of Galilee – 6-9 p.m. nightly – special guest each night – Joseph from the Bible

Friday, Dec. 13 – Wayside Inn Museum Hallmark Night 6-8 p.m.

Singing and lots of snacks