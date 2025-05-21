The El Dorado Springs Newsroom is proud to announce the launch of a new public service initiative: the Rural Justice & Government Directory. This project was developed in response to ongoing questions from readers about how to contact local and state government offices and what options exist when someone disagrees with a court decision.

We hear it often: “Who do I call if I think a judge was unfair?” or “Where do I report government misconduct?” While we may not always know what outcome you’ll get, we firmly believe every citizen deserves to be heard—and to know where to start.

The Rural Justice & Government Directory provides contact information for judicial oversight agencies, complaint hotlines, elected officials, and local legal resources. This tool is designed to empower residents with verified information and help hold elected and appointed officials accountable to the people they serve.

This is just the beginning of what we hope will become a lasting tool to support civic awareness and community action in rural Missouri.

If you try any of these numbers and have difficulty reaching someone—or if you have a tip, correction, or suggestion that could help others—please let us know. Your feedback allows us to keep this resource accurate, timely, and helpful for everyone in our readership area.

We believe that transparency, accountability, and access to information are the foundation of a healthy democracy. We’re here to serve the public, and we invite you to use this directory, share it with your neighbors, and hold your elected officials’ feet to the fire.

Brought to you by the El Dorado Springs Sun.

Judges and court complaints

Office on Judicial Conduct

To file a complaint against a Missouri judge

Phone: (573) 635-4128

Website: www.courts.mo.gov

Address: 219 Boonville Ave., Jefferson City, MO 65101

Missouri Commission on Retirement, Removal and Discipline of Judges

Website: www.courts.mo.gov

Complaints, ethics and accountability

Missouri Attorney General’s Office

Report misconduct or government abuse

Phone: (800) 392-8222

Website: www.ago.mo.gov

Missouri Ethics Commission

Report campaign or ethics violations

Phone: (800) 392-8660

Website: www.mec.mo.gov

Courthouse Main Line

For other county offices such as the Collector, Prosecuting Attorney, or Assessor

Phone: (417) 276-6700 — Follow the phone prompts to reach the appropriate department

Local courts and legal help

Cedar County Circuit Court – Court Clerk’s Office

Phone: (417) 276-6700

Address: 113 South Street, Stockton, MO

Website: www.courts.mo.gov

Missouri Bar Resource Line

Need legal advice or an attorney?

Phone: (573) 636-3635

Website: www.mobar.org

Your representatives in Jefferson City

Missouri Senate – District 28

Sen. Sandy Crawford (R)

Represents all of Cedar County

Phone: (573) 751-8793

Email: Sandy.Crawford@senate.mo.gov

Missouri House of Representatives

Rep. Dane Diehl (R) – District 125

Represents Bates, Vernon, and Cedar Counties

Phone: (573) 751-4065

Email: Dane.Diehl@house.mo.gov

Rep. Ann Kelley (R) – District 127

Represents Barton, Dade, and parts of Jasper and Cedar Counties

Phone: (573) 751-2165

Email: Ann.Kelley@house.mo.gov