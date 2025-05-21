The El Dorado Springs Newsroom is proud to announce the launch of a new public service initiative: the Rural Justice & Government Directory. This project was developed in response to ongoing questions from readers about how to contact local and state government offices and what options exist when someone disagrees with a court decision.
We hear it often: “Who do I call if I think a judge was unfair?” or “Where do I report government misconduct?” While we may not always know what outcome you’ll get, we firmly believe every citizen deserves to be heard—and to know where to start.
The Rural Justice & Government Directory provides contact information for judicial oversight agencies, complaint hotlines, elected officials, and local legal resources. This tool is designed to empower residents with verified information and help hold elected and appointed officials accountable to the people they serve.
This is just the beginning of what we hope will become a lasting tool to support civic awareness and community action in rural Missouri.
If you try any of these numbers and have difficulty reaching someone—or if you have a tip, correction, or suggestion that could help others—please let us know. Your feedback allows us to keep this resource accurate, timely, and helpful for everyone in our readership area.
We believe that transparency, accountability, and access to information are the foundation of a healthy democracy. We’re here to serve the public, and we invite you to use this directory, share it with your neighbors, and hold your elected officials’ feet to the fire.
Brought to you by the El Dorado Springs Sun.
Judges and court complaints
Office on Judicial Conduct
To file a complaint against a Missouri judge
Phone: (573) 635-4128
Website: www.courts.mo.gov
Address: 219 Boonville Ave., Jefferson City, MO 65101
Missouri Commission on Retirement, Removal and Discipline of Judges
Website: www.courts.mo.gov
Complaints, ethics and accountability
Missouri Attorney General’s Office
Report misconduct or government abuse
Phone: (800) 392-8222
Website: www.ago.mo.gov
Missouri Ethics Commission
Report campaign or ethics violations
Phone: (800) 392-8660
Website: www.mec.mo.gov
Courthouse Main Line
For other county offices such as the Collector, Prosecuting Attorney, or Assessor
Phone: (417) 276-6700 — Follow the phone prompts to reach the appropriate department
Local courts and legal help
Cedar County Circuit Court – Court Clerk’s Office
Phone: (417) 276-6700
Address: 113 South Street, Stockton, MO
Website: www.courts.mo.gov
Missouri Bar Resource Line
Need legal advice or an attorney?
Phone: (573) 636-3635
Website: www.mobar.org
Your representatives in Jefferson City
Missouri Senate – District 28
Sen. Sandy Crawford (R)
Represents all of Cedar County
Phone: (573) 751-8793
Email: Sandy.Crawford@senate.mo.gov
Missouri House of Representatives
Rep. Dane Diehl (R) – District 125
Represents Bates, Vernon, and Cedar Counties
Phone: (573) 751-4065
Email: Dane.Diehl@house.mo.gov
Rep. Ann Kelley (R) – District 127
Represents Barton, Dade, and parts of Jasper and Cedar Counties
Phone: (573) 751-2165
Email: Ann.Kelley@house.mo.gov
