Scams affect people of all walks of life. BBB often shares tips on how to avoid scams before they happen, but if a scam does happen, people can still be at risk afterward. Figuring out what to do in the aftermath of a scam can be incredibly stressful.

The truth is that scams don’t just hurt financially – they also impact people emotionally. Survivors of scams often report feelings of shame, guilt or anger, even though it’s not their fault they were wronged.

Scammers take advantage of those strong feelings after a scam has occurred, leaving survivors at heightened risk for more fraud. BBB’s 2024 Scam Tracker Risk Report found that 12.4% of respondents were impacted by a scam three or more times.

The top priority after a scam happens is to prevent further damage. Everyone’s situation is different, but the following general tips can start you on the path to securing your money, credit or identity.

For a personalized plan, try BBB’s Scam Survival Toolkit at BBB.org/ScamSurvival. The toolkit will ask questions about your specific situation and walk you through the best steps to take to recover.

What should I do after a scam?

• Secure your money. If you’ve lost money or financial information to a scammer, contact your financial institutions. They may be able to start a fraud investigation or reverse the transactions. If credit card information has been compromised, they can cancel your card and send you a new one.

• Protect your credit. If you’ve lost personal information or credit card information, it could be used to steal your identity – so put a fraud alert on your credit reports or freeze your credit. Consider getting a free credit report to monitor your credit for any suspicious activity.

• Change your password. If a specific account has been hacked, report it to the company and change your password. Follow BBB’s guidelines for creating a strong password, and consider turning on multifactor authentication to protect your account. Monitor your other accounts for suspicious activity.

• Look out for recovery scams. Some scammers strike in the aftermath of fraud, offering phony credit repair services or tech support services that steal money or information from people who are already trying to deal with a scam.

• Talk about it. Scams can happen to anyone, but people often report to BBB that they feel ashamed or alone in the aftermath of a scam. Ask a friend or family member for support. If you’d like, you can read stories from other people who had similar experiences, or share your story with BBB anonymously.

• Report the scam. Once you’ve taken steps to protect yourself, report the scam to BBB Scam Tracker so you can help protect others. 30.6% of people who visited BBB Scam Tracker last year said it helped them avoid a scam.