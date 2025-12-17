From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

NEVADA, Mo. — A reported hostage situation that prompted a large law enforcement response on Ash Street in Nevada earlier this week was later determined to be the result of a “swatting” call, according to information released on social media by local authorities.

The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office and the Nevada Police Department responded after receiving a report that an individual had been shot inside a residence and was being held hostage. The call led to a significant police presence in the area, with officers requesting additional personnel and establishing a perimeter around the home.

Authorities made repeated attempts to contact the occupants of the residence. After contact was eventually made, investigators determined that no crime had occurred and that the report was false.

Officials said the incident was the result of swatting, a form of criminal harassment in which someone deliberately provides false information to emergency services in order to prompt a police or emergency response at another person’s location.

Law enforcement officials emphasized that there was no threat to the community and that the situation was fully resolved without injuries.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the incident to identify the individual responsible for the false report. Once the investigation is complete, findings will be submitted to the prosecuting attorney for review.

The information was released by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office and the Nevada Police Department through their official social media channels.