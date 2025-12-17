Tracking Local Crime and Court Cases

This is a Crime Page dedicated to keeping our community informed about court cases and legal matters occurring in Cedar County and the surrounding areas. As residents of rural America, it is essential to stay aware of the issues affecting our neighborhoods. Knowledge fosters safety and community engagement.

Through this platform, we aim to shed light on local legal proceedings and empower our readers to stay informed. Please remember that all individuals charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Lexi Cooper held in Cedar County Jail; past Dade County convictions noted

A 31-year-old Everton woman was booked into the Cedar County Jail on the evening of Dec. 12, according to jail records.

Lexi Cooper was booked at approximately 8:59 p.m. and, as of press time, remained in custody at the Cedar County Jail. Jail records did not specify the charge or reason for her current detention. No release date was listed.

Booking information indicates Cooper was arrested by the Dade County Sheriff’s Office and classified as minimum security, with a notation referencing traffic or seatbelt-related matters. Bond information was not listed.

Court records show Cooper has an extensive prior criminal history in Dade County Circuit Court, primarily stemming from cases filed in 2018.

In February 2018, Cooper was charged with endangering the welfare of a child involving drugs, a felony, and possession of a controlled substance, also a felony. Court documents show she entered guilty pleas to both charges on Oct. 10, 2018.

She was initially granted a suspended imposition of sentence and placed on five years of supervised probation. Records show multiple probation violations over the following years, including allegations related to drug use, reporting failures, and other conditions of supervision.

Court filings document repeated probation revocation proceedings, hearings, and extensions. In December 2020, the court revoked probation and imposed a seven-year sentence in the Missouri Department of Corrections, with execution suspended and probation reinstated.

Additional probation violations were later filed, and on Jan. 11, 2023, the court revoked probation and ordered Cooper to serve a seven-year sentence in the Missouri Department of Corrections, with the sentences on both felony counts to run concurrently.

Court records further reflect multiple warrants, hearings, bond conditions, electronic monitoring orders, and periods of incarceration related to probation violations between 2019 and 2023.

In addition to the felony cases, Cooper has misdemeanor convictions related to motor vehicle offenses, including failure to register a vehicle and operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility, both resolved by guilty pleas and fines in 2019.

No information was immediately available regarding whether Cooper’s current incarceration in Cedar County is connected to her prior Dade County cases or a separate matter.

Dustin Peters booked into Cedar County Jail; court history includes drug conviction

A 31-year-old Everton man was booked into the Cedar County Jail on the afternoon of Dec. 12, according to jail records.

Dustin Peters was booked at approximately 4:49 p.m. Jail records did not list a charge or provide a reason for his detention. As of press time, Peters remained in custody at the Cedar County Jail, with no release date listed.

Booking information indicates Peters was arrested by the Dade County Sheriff’s Office. Jail records list a “court-ordered hold” and classify him as medium security. Bond information was not listed.

Court records show Peters has prior cases in Dade County, including traffic-related offenses and municipal ordinance violations.

Records indicate Peters pleaded guilty in 2014 to a misdemeanor charge of driving while revoked or suspended and to an infraction for failing to display plates. He also has a 2014 guilty plea related to a minor, visibly intoxicated offense filed in 2013.

More recently, court documents show Peters pleaded guilty in 2025 to a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance stemming from a 2023 case. He was sentenced on Aug. 13, 2025, to six years in the Missouri Department of Corrections, with execution of the sentence suspended, and was placed on five years of supervised probation.

Additional municipal cases listed in court records include a 2023 excessive noise violation and a 2024 fire-related ordinance violation, both resolved by guilty pleas and fines.

No information was immediately available indicating whether Peters’ current incarceration in Cedar County is connected to his probation status, a warrant, or a separate matter.

Landon Rock booked into Cedar County Jail on domestic assault charge

A 24-year-old Stockton man was booked into the Cedar County Jail late morning on Dec. 11, according to jail records.

Landon Allen Rock was booked at approximately 11:16 a.m. on a charge of domestic assault in the second degree. Jail records list the offense date as July 1, 2022, and indicate the current case status as a failure to appear. The arrest was made by the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office.

Bond was set at $500 cash only. As of press time, Rock remained in custody at the Cedar County Jail.

Booking records indicate Rock is classified as maximum security due to the nature of the charge. No release date was listed.

Court records show Rock has multiple cases filed in Cedar County Circuit Court and El Dorado Springs Municipal Court, including traffic-related ordinance cases dating back to 2021.

Circuit Court records indicate that Rock has been named as a defendant in several felony cases filed between 2022 and 2023 in Cedar County, including State of Missouri v. Landon A. Rock. Public court listings show both associate circuit and circuit court felony filings, though dispositions were not immediately available.

Court records also reflect that Rock was named as a respondent in an adult abuse or stalking protection order case filed in Cedar County in July 2022.

In addition, Rock has faced misdemeanor and infraction cases in Cedar County, including traffic-related matters and a misdemeanor criminal case filed in November 2025. Municipal court filings from El Dorado Springs list multiple ordinance violations filed in early 2022.

No additional details regarding the circumstances of the domestic assault charge were released by authorities at the time of booking.

Misty Rock-Dale booked into Cedar County Jail on warrant related to license offense

An El Dorado Springs woman was booked into the Cedar County Jail on the morning of Dec. 11, according to jail records.

Misty Rock-Dale, 45, was booked at approximately 10:50 a.m. on a warrant alleging operating a vehicle on a highway without a valid driver’s license, listed as a third or subsequent offense. Jail records list the offense date as July 20, 2021. The arrest was made by the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office.

Bond had not been set as of the time of booking. As of press time, Rock-Dale remained in custody at the Cedar County Jail.

Booking records classify the offense as traffic-related and list no scheduled release date.

Court records show Rock-Dale has multiple prior cases filed in Cedar County Circuit Court and El Dorado Springs Municipal Court under variations of her name, including Ruston, Rock, and Rock-Dale.

Circuit Court records indicate Rock-Dale has been named as a defendant in several felony cases filed between 2020 and 2022 in Cedar County, styled State of Missouri v. Misty Ruston (Rock). Dispositions in those cases were not immediately available.

Court records also reflect past administrative proceedings involving the Cedar County Children’s Division, as well as civil filings related to financial matters. Municipal court records list additional ordinance violations filed in El Dorado Springs in recent years.

No additional information was released regarding the circumstances of the current warrant or whether the case is connected to prior felony or traffic-related matters.

